Star Trek's George Takei Guest-Starred In Alan Tudyk's Underappreciated Sci-Fi Series
George Takei is best known for his role in "Star Trek: The Original Series," as well as the roster of movies released through the '70s and '80s. Takei might be incredibly popular on social media these days, but he still dips his head into the world of acting, including appearances in "Star Wars." However, he's starred in a more recent sci-fi series: "Resident Alien." This TV show is based on the comic book series of the same name, and it stars Alan Tudyk, who plays an alien with an unpronounceable name. He takes the identity of the human doctor he killed with his crash landing, Harry Vanderspeigle, and tries to integrate into human society, or at least, the small Colorado town he's found himself in.
During Season 2, Harry sends a message to another alien species via crop circle (and a generous topping of urine). He quite literally tells them to "Drink my tinkle," while claiming to tell them he claims the planet. George Takei's character, one of "The Greys," chastises him for this later in the episode, stating that they don't want "those idiots down here."
George Takei's time on Resident Alien is short, but sweet
Takei's appearances in the show only last three episodes, but still manage to cram in some in-jokes based on Takei himself. At one point during their initial conversation, The Grey has to explain "Oh my" to Harry, which has become Takei's catchphrase over the years. With their initial confrontation fairly placid, it ultimately leads to a far larger threat that The Greys are hiding: the eventual colonization of Earth. Sounds a little bit like "The X-Files" (which is making a comeback with Ryan Coogler), but it unravels in an excellent, very alien-versus-alien kind of way.
Takei's last appearance is in Season 2, Episode 16, "I Believe in Aliens." While the Greys persist through the series, acting as the main antagonists, Takei isn't in the other two seasons of the show. There's no better time to catch up on "Resident Alien," as the full series is available on Netflix and is a must watch, including the recently aired fourth season. It has received positive reviews throughout its four-year run, with critics giving it 97% and audiences 87%, according to Rotten Tomatoes.