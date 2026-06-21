Star Trek's George Takei Guest-Starred In Alan Tudyk's Underappreciated Sci-Fi Series

George Takei is best known for his role in "Star Trek: The Original Series," as well as the roster of movies released through the '70s and '80s. Takei might be incredibly popular on social media these days, but he still dips his head into the world of acting, including appearances in "Star Wars." However, he's starred in a more recent sci-fi series: "Resident Alien." This TV show is based on the comic book series of the same name, and it stars Alan Tudyk, who plays an alien with an unpronounceable name. He takes the identity of the human doctor he killed with his crash landing, Harry Vanderspeigle, and tries to integrate into human society, or at least, the small Colorado town he's found himself in.

During Season 2, Harry sends a message to another alien species via crop circle (and a generous topping of urine). He quite literally tells them to "Drink my tinkle," while claiming to tell them he claims the planet. George Takei's character, one of "The Greys," chastises him for this later in the episode, stating that they don't want "those idiots down here."