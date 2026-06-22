3 Rules To Protect Your Apple ID

Your Apple ID is perhaps one of the most important parts of your Apple device experience. It's what grants you access to your account. If you forget the password, you'll need to find at least one device that's still logged in to reset it or use the Apple Support app or the web to get back in again. As important as knowing your Apple ID and password is keeping it secure so on one can gain access to it. If someone gets hold of this information, they can wreak havoc by getting into your personal accounts, viewing your personal files, and even potentially stealing your identity.

There are ways you can protect your Apple ID from theft and guidance you should follow to protect it. The most obvious one, which pertains to any online account, is to choose a strong password that contains a random string of eight or more characters with both upper and lowercase letters, at least one number, and a special character. You'll want to change it every few months as well. But the rules go far beyond that one.