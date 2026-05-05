5 Signs An Email Is A Scam

Email scam is a real threat looming over your inbox. According to Statista, 63% of adults in the U.S. receive scam emails on an "at least weekly" basis. Unlike unsolicited marketing spam, which is usually relatively harmless, scam messages can contain malicious attempts to swindle the target out of their money or identity. If you fail to recognize the signs that an email is a scam, it may take considerable effort to recover your data from cybercriminals.

The most common type of email scam is phishing, where the malicious sender uses manipulative language or other forms of clever deception to get sensitive information from the recipient. Some phishing emails even use spoofed addresses, which seem identical or eerily similar to that of a reputable sender such as a coworker or a well-known company. In the worst cases, email scams might attempt to install dangerous malware on your device.

There are several tactics recommended by Consumer Reports to protect against digital fraud. Of course, the best way is to recognize that an email is a scam before fraudsters get your information in the first place. Here are five things to look for so you can do exactly that.