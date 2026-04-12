Digital Fraud Is On The Rise - Here's What Consumer Reports Recommends For Protection

Digital fraud refers to the use of technology to perform malicious activities, such as stealing money and personal data from individuals. According to the 2025 Consumer Cyber Readiness Report, nearly half of Americans who were questioned (48%) had encountered a digital scam, and 19% of them (accounting for 9% of all Americans) lost money as a result. The report cites data from surveys conducted by Consumer Reports, and reviewed in collaboration with Aspen Digital and the Global Cyber Alliance.

The survey reveals that 74% of scams began either through email, social media, messaging apps, or text messages. One of the interesting details in the report is that messaging scams via SMS and messaging apps are on the rise, accounting for a 30% share in 2025, up from 20% in 2024. That isn't surprising, as reporting has found that text messaging scams are raking in over a billion dollars for criminals.

With digital fraud so commonplace, some companies, such as Meta, are adding tools to protect you from scammers. However, such safeguards can only do so much, and it's just as important that you learn the tricks to protect yourself online. The Cyber Readiness Report also provides tips for keeping yourself safe from different kinds of scams in the current digital landscape.