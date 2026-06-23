4 Of The Best Televisions With Fire TV Built In

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Smart TVs have grown in popularity over "dumb" TVs in recent years. Unless you're in the market for a 32-inch screen or smaller, the lion's share of sizes and models will support internet-connected features. That is what makes a TV "smart." Shopping for a brand-new TV, especially if you haven't done so in a while, is going to require some research. Alongside important specs like resolution and refresh rate, there are a handful of smart TV operating systems to consider too.

One of the most popular platforms is Fire TV, an Android-based OS engineered by none other than Amazon. Fire TV OS is the bread and butter of Amazon's streaming device lineup, as well as its first-party TVs (meaning sets that were manufactured by Amazon). But other manufacturers license the use of Fire TV, too, including Hisense and TCL — two of the leading budget-friendly TV brands. Fire TV is home to hundreds of entertainment apps, including popular platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. Most sets will even let you use Alexa to search for content, control smart home devices, and more.

One thing is for sure: there are tons of smart TVs that use Fire TV. Choosing one from the many can be daunting, so we went ahead and selected four of the best televisions with Fire TV built in. As for names, we'll be covering TCL, Hisense, Insignia, and the Fire TV maker that started it all: Amazon.