What Does The Blue Dot Mean On Spotify?

Originally, Spotify had a blue dot on the bell icon that indicated whether new songs or episodes had been released since your last visit. Dubbed What's New, it was the easiest place to find relevant releases without relying on Spotify's algorithm or suggestions. While Spotify is one of the best music streaming services, over-reliance on suggestions is one of the top reasons users have left Spotify. When the What's New notification first launched, it was based on the creators or artists you follow. Today, it means something a bit different.

Spotify has changed its app UI on most platforms (especially tablets), moving the What's New feature to the Music and Podcasts tab, while also removing the section from your profile menu entirely. Now, to find the newest releases from the artists and creators that you follow, you need to navigate to the dedicated Music and Podcasts tab to find the Following sub-section, which then lets you scroll down to Latest releases. That's where you may encounter the blue dot now, next to one of your favorite songs or podcasts you are yet to listen to.