AAC Vs. MP3: Which Is The Best Audio File Format?

Offline music is coming back with a vengeance, and if you're on the brink of shaking free from streaming platforms and storing your music locally (or just looking to use your soundbar's USB port to jam out some tunes), you might be confused about the different audio formats available and which is the best. At face value, the best audio files are those that sport higher bit depth and sampling frequency (16-bit/44.1-kilohertz and up). Lossless formats like FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) and uncompressed audio such as WAV (Waveform Audio File Format) preserve all audio information, meaning they simply sound better than compressed files. Is that a done deal, then?

Not really. WAV and FLAC may be bustling with fidelity, but they're also heavy in terms of file size. As an example, take any song with a runtime of three minutes. A WAV file will come in anywhere between 30 and 50 megabytes (MB), while an MP3 compressed at 320 kilobits per second (kbps) will take up just 7 MB. Thus, compressed or lossy formats like MP3 or AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) may be more convenient if you'd rather have a barely perceivable drop in audio quality but much more hard drive space.

Which one of those is better, though? Well, when you dip your toes into the AAC-versus-MP3 conundrum, AAC has a significant edge. As a more efficient (and newer) format, it sounds better than MP3 even at a lower bit rate. However, MP3 is no slouch either if you don't go gung-ho on the compression and keep it at around 320 kbps, which is a standard quality you'll get from download stores.