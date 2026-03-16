What The USB Port On A Soundbar Is Really For

There are a few ways to connect a soundbar to your living room smart TV. The HDMI ARC or eARC port is one common method, and it's also the connection we recommend for soundbars with surround sound capabilities. Digital optical audio ports, 3.5 mm analog jacks, and Bluetooth connections are some of the other inputs you'll come across. You may also encounter a wide range of soundbars with one or two USB ports.

Depending on the model you're dealing with, the USB ports likely serve one of two purposes: a way to read audio files from an external flash drive, or a service port for installing firmware updates. For most soundbars, it's the former, and in most cases, the USB connection should be able to read and play common audio files (e.g., MP3, WAV, WMA) when a properly-formatted USB drive is plugged into the soundbar.

Regardless of your soundbar brand, FAT32 or exFAT tend to be the best formatting choices for USB flash storage, and some models may have issues if you use anything larger than a 32 GB drive. We also recommend avoiding deeply nested folders on the drive itself. For best results, we suggest keeping files in the root directory or one layer deep (i.e., a folder in the directory that leads directly to supported audio files).