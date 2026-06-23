The 5 Best Budget Monitors For Your Home Office In 2026

Although 4K resolution may seem like a feature that'll require you to splurge while picking up a monitor, there are quite a few excellent 4K monitors that don't cost a pretty penny. The Dell S2725QS is a prime example. It's a 27-inch 4K monitor that uses an IPS-type flat display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth and responsive feel. 4K resolution means you get crisp and clear visuals, while the 27-inch form factor offers reasonable screen real estate for multitasking.

The monitor design is fairly simple with thin bezels, and the included stand is pretty ergonomic. It also gets reasonably bright to handle glare and reflections in most rooms and packs two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port for video input. Plus, there are built-in speakers for basic audio needs. While the presence of the IPS-type panel does mean it has mediocre contrast, it shines in terms of viewing angles and color accuracy. The monitor is also capable of displaying the full sRGB color space and around 80% of AdobeRGB. However, the one notable drawback of the S2725QS is the lack of a built-in USB hub, which means you won't be able to connect any peripherals or storage devices directly to the monitor. It's also not great for HDR, and fast motion can feel blurry, making it unsuitable for any serious gaming.

You'll have to shell out $280 for it, and it has received largely positive feedback from verified buyers with a rating of 4.5 out of 5. Buyers like its bright display, 120Hz refresh rate, and value for money. The only notable con some reviews have mentioned is image retention issues. While burn-in is typically not a big concern with IPS monitors, some buyers seem to be dealing with temporary image retention.