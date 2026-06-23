5 Sci-Fi Movies You Have To Watch If You Like Pluribus

Last year, "Breaking Bad" creator Vince Gilligan dropped a bold, new show on Apple TV that was leagues away from the crystal meth cooking business and something a little more out there. "Pluribus" became the must-watch show of 2025 that followed Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) as one of the last remaining humans left unaffected by a worldwide takeover of an extraterrestrial virus. Understandably, what sounds like a hellish overthrow of the human race instead shows those converted to the "Joining" living a pretty chill life. Even so, that doesn't stop Carol from doing her best to fight against the alien organisms that have stolen the identity of almost every human being on the planet.

Nominated for a Golden Globe after its first season, "Pluribus" unashamedly pulls from some classic science fiction stories, as well as a few horrors. Thanks to Letterboxd, Gilligan even revealed a list of the films that inspired "Pluribus," all of which make an appearance in some capacity in the show's first season. While it's certainly a great list to get through, there are five films in particular that help "Pluribus" get to the incredibly compelling standard that remains throughout the first season. Rather than taking you to our leader, we'd advise making your way through this batch before the confirmed second season returns to our screens.