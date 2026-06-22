Your Amazon Fire TV Cube's USB Port Has A Feature Most People Don't Take Advantage Of

Amazon's 3rd-generation Fire TV Cube is generally known as a streaming platform for apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. But this upgrade from the Fire TV Stick has some handy functionality tucked into that inconspicuous USB port in the back. If you've been assuming it's largely just there for accessories, you may have missed that it also unlocks a lightweight, built-in media player for offline files.

With the right setup, your Cube can play local media files directly from a USB drive, effectively turning it into a compact media hub. You can use it to display everything from videos you've taken on your phone to downloaded TV, movies, and music, or even photo collections from your last vacation, on any TV the Cube's attached to. If you've got a huge media collection and/or an unstable internet connection, the media player can be a real boon, despite the fact that Amazon virtually never mentions or promotes it. If you were seduced by all the ways Roku is superior to the Fire TV streaming platform, it may be the final straw to lure you back to the Amazon ecosystem. Its media hub functionality is another feature that makes the Cube one of the best streaming devices.