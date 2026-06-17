This Cool New Google Earth Feature Will Change How You See The World

For those with a fear of flying, Google has introduced something that's either going to help alleviate your worries or further exacerbate them. Along with the company adding a variety of new features to Google Maps throughout 2026, Google has taken something from the Google Earth app and added it to the desktop browsing experience for everyone to enjoy. Even better, it's completely free to play so long as you know where to look.

Announced in a June 12 tweet on X, Google is now making its Flight simulator feature available to more users. The decision stems from the company's aim to add more content from its Google Earth app to the web experience, including elevation profiles, additional data layers, and new import types. Originally, Google's Flight simulator was just an Easter egg users could find to have a little fun, but now you can access this feature in just a few clicks in a web browser.

Though the new desktop experience likely won't replace flight simulator games users may already enjoy, the game can still be a fun way to explore all the map information available in Google Earth, including 3D renderings of buildings and our planet. While it offers little more than the ability to move around Google Earth in a new way, at least you don't have to memorize every TSA rule that changed this year to enjoy it.