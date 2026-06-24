These 5 Apps Are Must-Haves For Spotting Your Next Thrift Store Gem

Although eBay is more of a marketplace than a specialized product identifier, it remains one of the best free alternatives for anyone who wants to check product value. So, if you already know what you have in your hands, you can access the app to research similar items that other users have sold, find information about their rarity, and gauge people's interest. This is useful when you suspect you might be holding rare vintage tech worth thousands of dollars.

Another excellent thing about eBay is that it allows you to filter by items that have already sold in the past 90 days. This way, you can compare how much people are asking for a product now and, most of all, whether those amounts truly reflect its market value. This can help you decide whether it is worth paying their price at the thrift store or leaving it behind.

Also, because it is one of the largest online marketplaces, eBay's database is huge, and you can filter by various item categories. This helps a lot when comparing, since someone may have sold something similar to what you found, but might have used a different term for the same item.