Apple Says Price Hikes Are Unavoidable, And It Could Impact The iPhone Ultra

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that rising memory prices will force Apple to pass along those costs to consumers. In other words, Apple's already pricey products are poised to get a tad more expensive in the coming months.

Apple typically tries to protect consumers from upticks in component costs by finding other ways to lower manufacturing costs. The industry-wide memory shortage, however, is a unique scenario that ultimately forced Apple's hand. "We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases," Cook said, "but the situation has become unsustainable."

The reason behind rising memory costs is directly related to the AI boom. Companies like OpenAI need thousands of GPUs that require specialized memory. And because AI companies are willing to pay a lot of money, and at times make upfront cash payments, manufacturers are naturally prioritizing this type of memory over the type of memory chips one finds in consumer-grade products like laptops and smartphones. This impacts the resources that can be used for traditional memory chip production, which, in turn, lowers supply and drives prices up.

Notably, the WSJ articulates that Apple's price increases might be substantial. According to research from a tech firm cited by the Journal, Apple would have to increase the cost of an iPhone by $270 in order to maintain its current profit margins. That's clearly a huge jump, especially given that Apple has more or less kept iPhone pricing steady in recent years.