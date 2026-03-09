Apple Is Preparing A Wave Of 'Ultra' Products To Launch In 2026

Following the announcement of the MacBook Neo – the cheapest MacBook that Apple has ever released – Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, suggests that Apple might be readying a new lineup of "Ultra" products. While the company already offers Apple Watch Ultra and M-series Ultra chips for its high-end Macs, the journalist reports that Apple could bring the naming convention to the iPhone and the MacBook in the near future. Gurman also claims that AirPod Ultra and iPad Ultra could be in the cards as well.

The journalist says that Apple isn't moving away from its popular Pro brand. On the contrary, it's planning to expand to even higher prices. Consumers now have the option to buy a MacBook Neo, Air, or Pro, and they will soon be able to go an spend even more on a MacBook Ultra. The same would be true for the iPhone, as the company currently sells the "e" model, the base model, the Air, and the Pro.

Gurman says that the redesigned MacBook Pro with an OLED display and the foldable iPhone, both set to be released later this year, could end up with "Ultra" names. They'd also start at higher price points and feature technologies that are currently not available in those lineups.