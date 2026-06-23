Finland Has A New Plan To Protect The Internet, And It Starts Underwater

There are lots of ways your internet can go awry. At the mundane end of the scale, it might be a loose cable in your living room, a router crash, or an overloaded network. At the more sinister end, disruptions can take place far from home, deep underwater, where cables that support global internet service are increasingly seen as vulnerable targets. But Finland is trying to do something about it using Distributed Acoustic Sensing technology.

Undersea fiber-optic cables currently carry about 99% of worldwide internet traffic. The first transatlantic internet cable is being pulled up after some 40 years, having been dormant on the seabed since 2002. Today, more than 550 cables lie deep below the waves, stretching a combined distance of about 870,000 miles around the world. Incidents resulting in damage to these submarine cables have risen since 2024 and ship anchors breaking internet cables happens more often than you might expect.

While some of these scenarios are accidents, the recent uptick raises concerns about possible state-backed sabotage. In certain cases, the incidents have taken place in the Baltic Sea, which borders eight European countries plus Russia, prompting Finland to take action to protect its critical undersea infrastructure.