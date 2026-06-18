11 Cool New Accessories Added To The Apple Store In June 2026
Summer time is upon us, and it's only natural that a new collection of poppy, colorful products gets released. June is halfway through, and the Apple Store has added many cool accessories that users can enjoy. Among the examples, Mophie has updated its accessory offerings, there are new PopSockets, and even Belkin has released an exclusive color to its best magnetic charging dock.
While many Apple users prefer to use Apple's own accessories, the company doesn't offer everything someone might need. Customers can rest easy knowing that these devices meet Apple's standards, and even have Apple-like packaging and build quality. Third-party brands sell products on the Apple Store to gain more visibility, but once customers start to trust the products, they can usually go directly to these companies' websites to get a wider selection of offerings, options, and colors. If you're willing to shop at the Apple Store, the website was updated in June with some cool accessories that might improve how you enjoy the iPhone, AirPods, and other Apple devices.
Mophie has three new cool products
Mophie just released three products that went straight onto Apple Store shelves: A 4-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand, a 3-in-1 Wireless Charge Stand, and a Loop AirTag Case. For the 4-in-1 charge station, Mophie is betting on a premium option that lets users charge their iPhone at up to 25W, the Apple Watch at up to 7.5W, and AirPods at up to 5W, plus a retractable 60W USB-C cable that can power a MacBook or iPad. This charger features Qi2.2 capabilities and is also MagSafe-compatible, ensuring Apple products charge more securely in the stand. Mophie uses its StealthCharge Technology to prevent devices from overheating while charging, and it comes with a premium, durable stand.
The 3-in-1 option is similar to the 4-in-1: it's Qi2.2-certified and MagSafe-compatible. The latest iPhone models can be wirelessly charged at up to 25W, Apple Watch models at up to 7.5W, and AirPods at up to 5W. The company says it offers a "fanless and silent" charging technology in this product as well.
Last but not least, Mophie offers a new Knit Loop for AirTag that uses knit fabric. Available in blue, pink, black, and gray, the company says this accessory features "a compact build to keep bulk to a minimum." This device can be easily installed on a backpack, luggage, keys, and more.
Two new PopSockets accessories
The popular PopSockets brand has added two new grip accessories: the Low-Pro Grip & Stand and the Kick-Out Grip & Stand. PopSockets has been popular for those who want more comfort while holding their phones while retaining MagSafe compatibility.
For the Low-Pro Grip & Stand option, PopSockets promotes its ultra-thin design at 2.6mm. The company says it's been designed for a "pocket-friendly, minimalist experience." Thanks to its low-profile stand, iPhone users can also securely place their iPhones in portrait and landscape orientation, whether they're recording a video, watching something on social media, or making a FaceTime call. This device comes in navy, blue, pink, and black for $39.95.
For PopSockets' Kick-Out Grip & Stand, the company calls it the "go-to for comfort, style, and hands-free convenience." Unlike the other model, PopSockets offers different grips: the multicolor option features a star, and the green one features a rubber flower. While not as thin as the Low-Pro accessory, the company promises a swappable grip top and magnets up to twice as strong to ensure the iPhone stays securely connected. Available in four different colors, the Kick-Out accessory also costs $39.95.
Herschel has 4 colorful new options
The accessory brand Herschel offers several exclusive accessories for Apple users on the Apple Store. Among the new options, it offers a new Cloudform AirPods Charm in blue and pink for $24.95. This accessory is made with padded fabric, offers a zippered closure, and a metal keyring where users can attach their AirTag, keys, or the accessory to a backpack. In general, this is just a tiny, cute accessory that adds extra protection to your AirPods and helps keep the case from getting scratched. The same is worth it for its AirPods Tote Bag Charm, available for $19.95; it comes in blue and green. It's all about being cute and storing your AirPods.
Similar to the Cloudform AirPods Charm, Herschel also offers an all-new AirTag Charm. Available in dark green, blue, pink, and green, this accessory costs $19.95. With a zippered closure, users can attach it to a bag or a key, so they can be sure they will always know where they left their stuff.
Last but not least, Herschel has a new Cloudform Burrard Organized Tech, which costs $58.95 and is available in blue and pink. More than a cute accessory, this organizer offers enough space to hold chargers, cables, and other small devices whenever you have a trip coming up, are organizing your tech stuff for a week at the office, and more. It's made with lightweight fabric and has finished zippered closures.
Belkin UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock
Belkin is focusing on a strategy common among accessory makers: Releasing an exclusive color for an existing product. In this case, customers can get an exclusive blue version of Belkin's UltraCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock, instead of the charcoal and sand options already available elsewhere. For $149.95, the dock features Qi2.2 technology that all the best accessory makers have been promoting recently. With it, Belkin offers up to 25W of wireless charging for the latest iPhone models, which can charge the iPhone from 0 to 50% in 25 minutes. For an Apple Watch Series 10 or newer, Belkin says this stand can charge it from 0 to 80% in 30 minutes. The AirPods, as usual, can be charged at the regular 5W power level.
Alongside this expensive stand, Belkin also offers a 45W charger compatible with all iPad models and some MacBook models, as well as a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable, ensuring users can enjoy their premium stand with all the correct accessories right out of the box. Belkin says this stand has been designed so users can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, with perfect magnetic alignment, and use the iPhone in both portrait and landscape orientations without one device touching the other.
Twelve South PowerClip Power Bank & Charger
The same strategy used by Belkin has also been used by Twelve South. Its recently released PowerClip Power Bank & Charger features exclusive colors available only to customers on the Apple Store. With that, they can choose between teal, pink, white, and black.
With the PowerClip, Twelve South created a smart solution for users who are dangerously close to running out of battery. This ultra-portable power bank is not designed to charge your phone from 0 to 100%. Instead, it's made to save you in those moments when you're completely out of battery and just need enough juice to get back home, check an address, or call someone. It can be easily attached to your keys or your everyday backpack, and it should be used in an emergency.
According to the company, it can fast-charge an iPhone 17 to up to 25% of its total capacity. It's possible to recharge this accessory in under two hours via USB-C, and it features a built-in USB-C cable that can be used to charge the accessory or another device. Besides that, you can add another USB-C port with passthrough charging. An LED battery-level indicator tells how much juice you have left. The accessory costs $39.95 and features a carabiner for securely attaching to your other devices.