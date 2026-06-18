11 Cool New Accessories Added To The Apple Store In June 2026

Summer time is upon us, and it's only natural that a new collection of poppy, colorful products gets released. June is halfway through, and the Apple Store has added many cool accessories that users can enjoy. Among the examples, Mophie has updated its accessory offerings, there are new PopSockets, and even Belkin has released an exclusive color to its best magnetic charging dock.

While many Apple users prefer to use Apple's own accessories, the company doesn't offer everything someone might need. Customers can rest easy knowing that these devices meet Apple's standards, and even have Apple-like packaging and build quality. Third-party brands sell products on the Apple Store to gain more visibility, but once customers start to trust the products, they can usually go directly to these companies' websites to get a wider selection of offerings, options, and colors. If you're willing to shop at the Apple Store, the website was updated in June with some cool accessories that might improve how you enjoy the iPhone, AirPods, and other Apple devices.