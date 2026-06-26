Ditch Light Switches: Here's A Cooler Way To Control Your Home Lighting

Motion sensors are the simpler option for hands-free lighting control, but they can be a bit imprecise, especially if they're on the cheap. If you're looking for something a little more elaborate, the answer may lie instead in smart tech. If you've already got a smart home framework like Alexa or Google Home, you can add lighting control to the mix with the right smart devices.

For controlling standing lighting fixtures, you've got two options when it comes to smart tech: smart bulbs and smart plugs. A smart bulb can be placed in any compatible lighting fixture and synced with your smart home framework over Wi-Fi. While the bulb is connected, you can use your smart devices or voice commands to remotely enable or disable the lights, or set schedules for them. If you have a light with an unusual bulb size that you can't get a smart bulb counterpart for, a smart plug will work instead, serving as an intermediary between the light and its outlet. A smart plug can be synced to remotely enable or disable power, which is perfect for simple lighting fixtures that don't need to be adjusted after being turned on.

If fixed, preexisting lighting is stopping you again, in the same vein as motion-sensor switches, there are also smart switches that you can have a professional wire directly into your home grid. It's a more elaborate option, but it gives you a much higher degree of control over any lights connected to that particular switch. Even if you're miles away, as long as you've got internet access on your phone, you can remotely activate or deactivate your lights or set a schedule to do it for you.