Before Star Wars, Alec Guinness Starred In One Of The Best War Movies Ever Made

Alec Guinness' IMDb page lists the legendary actor's top two movies as "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" and "The Bridge on the River Kwai." These days, most people recognize Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi from the former, but Rotten Tomatoes lists the latter as one of the best war movies of all time.

Starring Guinness as Colonel Nicholson, the plot of "The Bridge on the River Kwai" revolves around Allied prisoners of war in a Japanese POW camp who are forced to build a bridge to continue the Burma railway. In the name of pride and duty, Nicholson persuades his unit to build the bridge properly and not sabotage it. Elsewhere, Allied forces are planning an attempt to bring down the bridge, but tensions nonetheless run high between Nicholson and his captors, who are unaware of these plans.

It's a cinematic marvel of a film based on the novel of the same name. Released 20 years before "A New Hope," "The Bridge on the River Kwai" hit theaters in 1957, though it was still far from Guinness' first film. It's a tense, epic war drama from director David Lean, who also made "Lawrence of Arabia" — a film which both would later work on together, with Guinness playing Prince Faisal.

"The Bridge on the River Kwai" is a thrilling adventure about the human spirit. Critic Roger Ebert said the film is not about being for or against war, but rather, an exploration of the individuals involved on either side of the conflict. In some ways, it's similar to the storytelling in the new "Star Wars" movies and TV shows.