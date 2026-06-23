5 Rare iPods You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
Apple discontinued the iPod line back in 2022, with the seventh-generation iPod touch being its swan song. Over the past few years, the brand has seen a resurgence with those looking for a more personal music listening experience free of ads and algorithms. In particular, Gen Z is flocking back to the iPod line thanks to the simplistic nature of the platform.
With the iPod line having been so popular, millions upon millions of devices and models exist in the wild. While some are better than others for a number of reasons, there are plenty of older iPods that are still worth buying. But what about those iPod models and variants that you might not have known were even created and sold to the public?
There have been several iPod models and limited edition versions that flew under the radar for one reason or another. Maybe they simply didn't sell well, weren't marketed heavily, were actively hidden by Apple, or came from a strange co-branding affair. While not every one of these iPod models is worth a fortune, many of them have been forgotten by the general public.
Stainless Steel Special Edition iPod Shuffle
If you are looking for a rare iPod and have a spare $1,000 to burn, the 3rd-generation stainless steel iPod Shuffle might be one to keep an eye out for. These iPods have skyrocketed in price over the last several years, with collectors trying to get their hands on them to add to their collections.
The iPod Shuffle itself isn't anything special in terms of specifications, but it's that striking reflective stainless steel that draws the eye. Even today, many iPod fans had no idea that this model existed, with serious Apple iPod collectors saying that having one is the holy grail for their collections. At the time of its release, it was the most expensive iPod Shuffle, coming in at $100 for a 4 GB version.
Many people seemed to love the minimal look of the Shuffle, especially the 3rd-generation line that the Stainless Steel Special Edition iPod Shuffle is a part of. It's incredibly clean and stylish — even now in 2026, it feels as modern as ever thanks to the timeless stainless steel. Sure, it's probably a fingerprint magnet, but that's the price you sometimes have to pay for a little cool in your life.
Harry Potter Collector's Edition iPod
Over the lifespan of the iPod, there were a number of limited edition devices released. This is in part because the metal backplate of the device made it easy to laser engrave. While most of these editions were unlicensed giveaways, there was a time Apple partnered with someone other than U2 (more on that later). That's the case with the 4th- and 5th-generation iPod, which both received a Harry Potter Collector's Edition.
Coming out in 2005, the Harry Potter Collector's Edition iPod was released to coincide with the debut of the Harry Potter audiobooks coming to Apple's iTunes music service. The release came with an engraved iPod featuring the Hogwarts crest on the back and included the complete audiobook collection of the Harry Potter series. You could only purchase this limited iPod with the audiobooks bundled in, bringing the complete package to just about $550 in 2005 dollars.
And for whatever reason, even with the popularity of the Harry Potter brand, these iPods don't turn up on sites like eBay very often. Perhaps collectors are hoarding them, or maybe Apple never sold all that many bundles. Whatever the case may be, these are highly sought after.
4 GB EU iPod Nano
The 4th-generation iPod Nano was a great little iPod. This generation was a return to the classic design of the 2nd-generation iPod Nano and came in both 8 GB and 16 GB versions. But if you were in Europe, there was a special and now rare 4 GB version of the iPod Nano that released quietly to the public — so much so that many aren't aware this model ever existed.
It's unclear as to why Apple released a 4 GB iPod Nano when the company was already moving to larger-capacity devices. Media at the time had a theory that it had to do with Microsoft and its emerging Zune portable music player. Whenever Microsoft released a Zune model, Apple would counter with an iPod to match the specs and price in order to keep Microsoft from gaining an advantage.
So, the idea of a 4 GB iPod Nano makes more sense when you realize that the Zune 4 released for €129, perhaps forcing Apple's hand in releasing a cheaper variant of its own portable music player. While not confirmed by Apple, this is the best theory the community has. But if that doesn't do it for you, a competing theory at the time was that Apple had already manufactured a limited number of 4 GB iPod Nanos before choosing to upgrade the base storage level, then ended up unloading them in Europe to compete with the Zune.
Special Edition U2 iPod
We don't know what the deal was between U2 and Apple. We have nothing against the band, but it seemed like Apple really leaned hard into the group over the years. Who remembers when Apple added U2's 2014 album "Songs of Innocence" to everyone's iTunes library without asking? If you didn't download the special tool Apple released to remove the album, you may still have it to this day.
But even before that 2014 blunder by Apple, the U2 partnership was strong. This is no more apparent than with the release of several U2 iPod models over the years. There was a 4th-generation 20 GB iPod in 2004, an iPod Photo in 2005, a 5th-generation iPod, and finally, the enhanced 5th-generation with a black metal back. What's funny is that even with so many variants, many people don't remember these iPod models.
Before researching for this article, we only remembered a single release of the U2 iPod — but apparently Apple went hard with the group at a time when many felt U2 had long since become pretty uncool. You can find these on sites like eBay for fairly reasonable prices when compared to other iPod models, making them a good option for those who like the color scheme or happen to be U2 fans.
iPod+HP
At CES in 2004, Hewlett-Packard (HP) announced a strange partnership that surprised the tech world. This would be the only time that Apple ever licensed out the iPod brand and its hardware technology. While Apple CEO Steve Jobs was notoriously against licensing Apple hardware and software out, the deal saw iTunes being pre-installed on all HP and Compaq personal computers.
The Apple iPod+HP partnership came to an end when HP CEO Carly Fiorina was ousted in 2005 and HP terminated the deal shortly after. As for the device itself, the Apple iPod+HP was a standard 4th-generation iPod with HP branding on the rear panel, just under the Apple and iPod logos. Many felt it was nothing but a cheap re-skin, but due to a lack of Apple controls, the iPod+HP could be found cheaper than the exact same Apple variant.
HP would release other iPod models during the partnership, including the iPod mini, iPod photo, and even an iPod Shuffle. What's interesting about these models is that because they were considered HP products, you couldn't get them serviced by Apple. You'd have to get them fixed at dedicated HP Authorized Service Centers.