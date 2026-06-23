5 Rare iPods You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

Apple discontinued the iPod line back in 2022, with the seventh-generation iPod touch being its swan song. Over the past few years, the brand has seen a resurgence with those looking for a more personal music listening experience free of ads and algorithms. In particular, Gen Z is flocking back to the iPod line thanks to the simplistic nature of the platform.

With the iPod line having been so popular, millions upon millions of devices and models exist in the wild. While some are better than others for a number of reasons, there are plenty of older iPods that are still worth buying. But what about those iPod models and variants that you might not have known were even created and sold to the public?

There have been several iPod models and limited edition versions that flew under the radar for one reason or another. Maybe they simply didn't sell well, weren't marketed heavily, were actively hidden by Apple, or came from a strange co-branding affair. While not every one of these iPod models is worth a fortune, many of them have been forgotten by the general public.