Critics and filmgoers have generally found the narrative structure of "Watchmen" a bit difficult to follow, though it is a highly-ranked Zack Snyder movie based on Rotten Tomatoes scores. Those familiar with the source material complained that some character portrayals didn't live up to their appearances in the comics. However, it's within those character portrayals that Ebert found the key thread in his overwhelming enjoyment of the picture.

One of the most prominent characters in "Watchmen" is Dr. Manhattan, played by Billy Crudup, a former scientist given godlike quantum-manipulation abilities by an experimental accident. Crudup's portrayal of Dr. Manhattan depicts a being who has ascended beyond the boundaries of mere humanity, yet regularly tangles with his obligation to use his powers to protect the people. It is in Dr. Manhattan's portrayal, and the rest of the team's struggles and schemes, that Ebert was most captivated by what the film was trying to say.

"It might seem improbable to take seriously a naked blue man, complete with discreet genitalia, but Billy Crudup brings a solemn detachment to Dr. Manhattan that is curiously affecting," Ebert wrote in his review of the film. He admitted to not fully understanding all the finer points of the film's plot, themes, and messages, but the overall experience was powerful enough that he planned to watch it in theaters a second time.