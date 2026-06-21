Roger Ebert Absolutely Loved This Divisive Zack Snyder Comic Book Movie
Quite possibly one of the most divisive film adaptations of a superhero comic was 2009's "Watchmen," directed by Zack Snyder. Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, this R-rated superhero story told a serious and gritty story of an international conspiracy centered around the titular superhero team. The film had its fans and detractors, but one of its biggest fans was also one of the industry's most notoriously stringent critics: Roger Ebert. Ebert won't mince words about movies he doesn't like, as with 2004's "Resident Evil: Apocalypse," but his view on "Watchmen" was positively glowing.
Factoring in both reviews of its time and retrospectives, "Watchmen" maintains a somewhat middling 64% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences placing it a bit higher at 71%. General consensus around the film is that, while it was an excellent production, the narrative is dense and complicated, doubly so for anyone who hasn't read the comics. Despite being that latter boat, Ebert was thrilled with "Watchmen," scoring it at four out of four stars and pledging to see the whole thing a second time, specifically in IMAX.
Ebert gave Watchmen four stars
Critics and filmgoers have generally found the narrative structure of "Watchmen" a bit difficult to follow, though it is a highly-ranked Zack Snyder movie based on Rotten Tomatoes scores. Those familiar with the source material complained that some character portrayals didn't live up to their appearances in the comics. However, it's within those character portrayals that Ebert found the key thread in his overwhelming enjoyment of the picture.
One of the most prominent characters in "Watchmen" is Dr. Manhattan, played by Billy Crudup, a former scientist given godlike quantum-manipulation abilities by an experimental accident. Crudup's portrayal of Dr. Manhattan depicts a being who has ascended beyond the boundaries of mere humanity, yet regularly tangles with his obligation to use his powers to protect the people. It is in Dr. Manhattan's portrayal, and the rest of the team's struggles and schemes, that Ebert was most captivated by what the film was trying to say.
"It might seem improbable to take seriously a naked blue man, complete with discreet genitalia, but Billy Crudup brings a solemn detachment to Dr. Manhattan that is curiously affecting," Ebert wrote in his review of the film. He admitted to not fully understanding all the finer points of the film's plot, themes, and messages, but the overall experience was powerful enough that he planned to watch it in theaters a second time.