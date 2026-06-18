New Spotify Feature Makes It Easier To Shame Friends With Embarrassing Taste

It's been a busy year for the Spotify streaming service, and it doesn't seem like the company has plans to stop anytime soon. Along with the platform adding a slew of features throughout 2026, Spotify appears to be keeping a strong pace by bringing in a new way for users to interact with collaborative playlists. However, much like playing a casual game of Uno, this new feature may accidentally cause a rift among pals.

If you're not familiar, Spotify has a collaborative feature that allows you to build a playlist with others. Along with adding and removing tracks, users will now be able to react to songs within a collaborative playlist thanks to Track Reactions. Users are only able to react with a handful of different emojis, though using the feature is somewhat similar to reacting to a post on social media.

Both free and premium users 16 and older will soon be able to access these Track Reactions, which Spotify says will be rolling out "over the coming weeks in select markets." Though this feature may not be able to win back users who decided to ditch Spotify, it's sure to be a source of entertainment (or ire) for those sticking around. Don't worry, if you get tired of your friends laugh-reacting to songs you add, playlist owners will be able to disable the feature much like they can disable Spotify video content.