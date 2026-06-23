Stevia Might Be Key To The Future Of Bendable Tech

While stevia is best known as a low-calorie sugar alternative, researchers have recently discovered that it may have far-reaching applications beyond sweetening your morning coffee, such as driving some of the coolest new electronic gadgets. A new study published in Advanced Materials suggests a stevia-based hydrogel triboelectric nanogenerator (S-TENG) can be transparent, stretchable, and durable enough for use in bendable devices, opening the door to wearables (like those used in sleep tracking) and other soft electronics that are more durable than existing counterparts. An S-TENG is a kind of self-powered sensor material that generates electricity when it is pressed, bent, or separated, which can then be used for motion detection or wearable sensing.

Flexible electronics are enjoying the limelight at the moment, with foldable phones and tablets and skin-like devices designed to move and flex with the body grabbing headlines. The challenge in designing these devices, however, has been on the materials side: many of those considered are too brittle, opaque, or too limited in terms of their ability to stretch before performance collapses. Stevia, or specifically a transparent, deformable, and recoverable hydrogel built around stevia and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) may be the key to solving a number of those limitations at the same time.