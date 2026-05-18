9 New Gadgets To Look Out For In May 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are always new gadgets coming out, and if you're not able to keep up with all the releases, you may miss out on products that are perfect for your needs. For May 2026, we've gathered some of the most interesting devices that you can buy or pre-order with an imminent launch, for the chance to be the first in your circle to enjoy the benefits of these gadgets.
If you're itching to get some tech shopping done, we've got a total of nine recommendations for gadgets with a wide range of purposes. Among the products that we've included in this list are Google's version of a screen-less fitness tracker, the long-awaited update to Valve's Steam Controller, and reMarkable's latest e-ink tablet.
The gadgets in this roundup are all either freshly released in April or May, or are available for pre-order with an expected release date before June ends. We also only considered devices with a positive review or a promising first look from a trusted outlet, to make sure that any of these purchases will be worth your hard-earned cash.
Google Fitbit Air fitness tracker
We asked if there was still a need for a Fitbit after Google appeared to be sunsetting the brand, but it appears that won't be the case with the unveiling of the Google Fitbit Air. It's a health-focused wearable device without a screen to eliminate distractions, like the Whoop fitness tracker. It uses the Google Health app for seamless activity and sleep tracking, plus deeper insights into your wellbeing. It also provides personalized guidance for your fitness journey with the Gemini-powered Google Health Coach if you sign up for the Google Health Premium subscription at $9.99 per month.
Men's Health is very excited about the Google Fitbit Air, which it described as "a new evolution and a reinvigoration of the Fitbit brand." Among its primary positives for the fitness tracker is its price of just $99.99, and that it still works well if you decide to pass on the subscription. The wearable device is equipped with advanced sensors underneath different styles of bands, and a battery that can last up to a week. It's available for pre-order, with an expected launch date of May 26, and every purchase comes with a three-month trial of Google Health Premium.
Asus Zenbook A16 (2026) laptop
The 2026 model of the Asus Zenbook A16 was released on April 7, and Wired said in its review that Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme enables amazing performance on the laptop. The processor is paired with Qualcomm Adreno Graphics and 48GB of RAM, for a laptop that will be able to handle the heaviest of tasks, with a 1TB SSD for enough space to save all your projects. These are all packed inside a body that's made using Ceraluminum – a material patented by Asus that combines the durability of ceramic with the malleability of aluminum.
The Asus Zenbook A16 is equipped with a 16-inch OLED screen with 3K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for sharp and colorful visuals. It also has Windows 11 Pro straight out of the box. This includes access to Microsoft's Copilot, which will boost your productivity with Office apps. At $2,199.99, this Asus laptop isn't budget-friendly by any means, but it's a solid investment if you'll be using it for content creation and professional work, according to Wired.
HyperMegaTech! Rare Super Pocket handheld gaming console
The HyperMegaTech! Rare Super Pocket is the newest addition to Blaze Entertainment's lineup of retro handheld gaming consoles. Available for pre-order at $69.99 with a June 2026 release, this will be the seventh edition of the device. It will feature 15 titles including "Banjo-Kazooie" and "Battletoads" from developer Rare. In addition to these two games, you'll also be able to play "Atic Atac", "Battletoads in Battlemaniacs", "Blast Corps", "Cobra Triangle", "Conker's Pocket Tales", "Gunfright", "Jetpac", "Knight Lore", "Lunar Jetman", "R.C. Pro-Am II", "Slalom", "Snake Rattle 'n' Roll", and "Solar Jetman: Hunt for the Golden Warpship" on this gadget.
The previous HyperMegaTech! Super Pocket devices all have the same hardware, only differentiated by their themed designs and built-in games, according to IGN's review. They're all plug-and-play devices that you can recharge via USB-C, and they have 2.8-inch screens that are bright and colorful alongside distortion-free speakers, IGN said. You can expect the same from the HyperMegaTech! Rare Super Pocket, but also like the other versions, you're not limited to the built-in titles because you can purchase Evercade cartridges to play more retro games.
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G smartphone
With Samsung phones and tablets getting a price hike, mid-range models like the Samsung Galaxy A57 5G are growing in appeal. Freshly released on April 9, this smartphone is available for $549.99 for its 128GB model and $609.99 for its 256GB model, and it comes equipped with the Samsung Exynos 1680 processor and a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. You can expect dependable performance and a solid display for its price, according to Trusted Reviews.
This Samsung smartphone is designed to last with at least six years of Android OS and One UI upgrades, as well as six years of security updates. The device is also the latest access point to Samsung's Awesome Intelligence – a suite of AI features for the Galaxy A series that includes Circle to Search with Google to look up any information on your screen, Object Eraser to remove elements from photos, and Auto Trim to combine the best moments from multiple videos.
Lenovo Yoga 7a 2-in-1 laptop (14-inch)
The Lenovo Yoga 7a 2-in-1, which was unveiled at CES 2026 in January, was released at a starting price of $899.99 for the 14-inch model. It won't have trouble with the most common tasks, according to MakeUseOf's review, with its AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processor and the option of up to 24GB of RAM. The device also offers flexibility as you can use it in five different modes through the 360-degree hinge attaching its body to its OLED touchscreen. These include laptop mode, tablet mode, tent mode, display mode, and the new canvas mode that props the display at a slightly elevated angle for a more ergonomic drawing or writing experience using the gadget's Yoga Pen Gen 2 stylus.
This Lenovo 2-in-1 device is a Copilot+ PC, which means it's designed to function well with Microsoft's Copilot, and it's easily accessible through the dedicated key. MakeUseOf also mentioned that the gadget is durable despite its several physical configurations, and that the presence of USB-C ports on either side of the device is useful.
Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker
The Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is part of the Bose Lifestyle Collection, which also includes the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Soundbar and the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Subwoofer. Launched on May 15 for $299, the wireless smart speaker "packs a punch," as described by Trusted Reviews, with a wide soundstage that's like two speakers because of its front-facing and up-firing drivers. The versatility of the Bose Lifestyle Ultra Speaker is another thing going for it, as it can work in a stereo pair or as part of a multi-room setup.
To play content on this Bose speaker, you can choose between Wi-Fi options such as Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, or its 3.5mm aux input. The device also supports Amazon's Alexa, and it's compatible with Alexa+ if you want to access the digital assistant's advanced AI-powered version. The speaker also features Bose's TrueSpatial technology, which creates immersive sound, and CleanBass, for impressive bass from a compact speaker that only measures about 7.3 by 4.8 by 6.6 inches.
Steam Controller (2nd Gen)
The Steam Controller (2nd Gen) launched on May 4 to a lot of hype, with stocks selling out quickly. The demand for the $99 gaming accessory was due to glowing reviews, such as from Polygon, which said that it's close to being the perfect gamepad for the PC. It comes with the Steam Controller Puck that functions as a wireless transmitter and a charger, magnetic thumbsticks with TMR technology for improved responsiveness and reliability, and powerful motors for immersive haptic feedback. The battery lasts up to 35 hours on a single charge, so it's going to be a while before you need to place it back on the puck.
Among the interesting features of the Steam Controller (2nd Gen) is its Grip Sense, which enables gyro controls by placing your fingers on capacitive touch areas at the back. It keeps the dual trackpad of the first edition, and adds all the sticks and buttons that you would expect from a traditional controller. The unique features only work with Steam though, which isn't really a drawback if you're primarily playing games on the popular platform.
Sony Inzone H6 Air gaming headset
The Sony Inzone H6 Air, now available for $199.99 after an April 14 launch date, is a wired gaming headset that features an open-back design. This creates more realistic audio because of the reduction of reflected sound inside the headphones, and is further amplified by Sony's 360 Spatial Sound technology. That's not the only benefit of the design though, as Gizmodo says that this also makes the headset very light at just below 200 grams without the microphone. You'll stay aware of your surroundings, and talking to your teammates feels more natural because your ears aren't sealed.
This Sony gaming headset was developed in collaboration with the sound engineers of Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Studio, which led to the creation of an EQ profile named RPG/Adventure. This setting can be accessed through the Inzone Hub app, where you can also make other adjustments to the Sony Inzone H6 Air's sound profile. If you're dropping into multiplayer games, you can talk to your teammates by attaching its flexible cardioid microphone that will capture your voice clearly while reducing background noise.
reMarkable Paper Pure digital notebook
The reMarkable Paper Pure is the successor to the discontinued reMarkable 2, and first shipments are expected to start in early June 2026. Prices start at $399 for this digital notebook, which features a 10.3-inch screen with matte glass that will feel like you're writing on real paper. Unlike traditional tablets, using this device to collect your thoughts and jot down your ideas is a distraction-free experience, as app notifications won't be appearing every now and then. It's also very easy to hold in your hands because it only weighs about 0.79 of a pound, with thickness at just 0.24 of an inch.
Compared to its predecessor, the reMarkable Paper Pure offers a faster refresh rate, a whiter display, and a longer battery life of up to three weeks on a single charge, according to CNET. The device offers a variety of writing tools such as layers and highlights, the option to convert your handwriting into typed text, and templates for things like calendars and pages with grids. For additional features such as exclusive templates, conversion of documents into notebook pages, and search across your handwritten and typed notes, you can sign up for reMarkable's Connect subscription service.