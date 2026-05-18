9 New Gadgets To Look Out For In May 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are always new gadgets coming out, and if you're not able to keep up with all the releases, you may miss out on products that are perfect for your needs. For May 2026, we've gathered some of the most interesting devices that you can buy or pre-order with an imminent launch, for the chance to be the first in your circle to enjoy the benefits of these gadgets.

If you're itching to get some tech shopping done, we've got a total of nine recommendations for gadgets with a wide range of purposes. Among the products that we've included in this list are Google's version of a screen-less fitness tracker, the long-awaited update to Valve's Steam Controller, and reMarkable's latest e-ink tablet.

The gadgets in this roundup are all either freshly released in April or May, or are available for pre-order with an expected release date before June ends. We also only considered devices with a positive review or a promising first look from a trusted outlet, to make sure that any of these purchases will be worth your hard-earned cash.