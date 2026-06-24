3 Hidden Downsides Of Curved Phone Screens

Again, while a curved phone screen may offer some aesthetic appeal, it may fail in key practical ways. Another example of this is the fact that users report having trouble properly applying screen protectors to curved screens. They've also found that phone cases tend to fit non-curved screens better. True, there's an argument to be made that screen protectors are no longer necessary, but you'd probably at least like the option of easily applying one if you wish.

Building a curved phone screen is also typically more challenging and costly than building an equivalent non-curved display. Along with potentially affecting the cost of the device itself, this can be a problem when it's time to repair a screen. Repairing a damaged curved phone screen may be more expensive than repairing a traditional screen because they're more challenging to work with, adding to the overall cost of ownership.

This problem is exacerbated by the fact that cases and screen protectors notoriously don't fit curved phone screens with ease, so the odds of damaging one in the first place may be greater than the odds of damaging a more conventional phone display. Curved phone screens are also more fragile than flat ones. This further increases the risk of damage. On top of all that, some report that curved phone screens can make it a pain to comfortably hold a smartphone by its edges, which could cause a user to drop the device. That's a lot of hassle for a sleek design.