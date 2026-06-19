Ford Just Shared A Sneak Peak At Its Upcoming $30K Electric Pickup
Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be a growing trend in the automotive industry for gasoline-independence purposes, but Ford Motor Company is looking to give car buyers another reason to consider going all electric. Teased during prototype testing ahead of an expected 2027 launch, Ford has revealed a dedicated website for an upcoming small EV truck that is expected to cost around $30,000. Should Ford succeed at this endeavor, it could make for some big news in the electric vehicle market with a lower cost possibly bringing about more adoptability.
Ford's website refers to its yet-to-be-named truck as a "unicorn," and it offers various videos detailing the development process, which will be updated along the way. While consumers may enjoy seeing the video in action, what may really stick out is the vehicle's projected MSRP. With the average new-car price currently around $49,000 in the U.S., a new model priced near the $30,000 mark should be a welcomed sight for consumers. If was on sale right now, this truck would easily sit toward the top of the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy, but Ford's small EV truck won't be alone as it should have competition from Slate, one of the EV trucks that cost less than a Tesla Cybertruck.
Ford teases $30,000 electric truck through new website
Originally announced in August 2025, Ford has been steadily teasing its new electric truck, and now it's giving customers the opportunity to learn more about the vehicle. Though the truck has a camouflage wrap to hide its design, Car and Driver notes that it has a similar shape to the Ford Maverick but with a shorter hood. As for the videos, they take users through a quick tour of the production plant and show the vehicle tearing through the snow.
Specs about the vehicle are rather scant at the moment, though the company has confirmed the vehicle will rely on a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery and a 400-volt architecture. Reports also indicate that Ford wants the vehicle going from zero to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds. In one video on the site, senior vehicle software specialist Chris Kirkland mentions testing the vehicle's stability and traction controls, while also running its all-electric power-assisted steering.
Though consumers may have to wait until 2027 to get their hands on this truck, Ford is encouraging those interested to follow the journey. If the company can make good on its promise to deliver a $30,000 electric vehicle that's reliable, it can be a gamechanger in the automotive world. After discontinuing its electric F-150 Lightning in 2025, Ford seems to have made good on its promise of focusing on smaller vehicles.