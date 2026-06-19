Ford Just Shared A Sneak Peak At Its Upcoming $30K Electric Pickup

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be a growing trend in the automotive industry for gasoline-independence purposes, but Ford Motor Company is looking to give car buyers another reason to consider going all electric. Teased during prototype testing ahead of an expected 2027 launch, Ford has revealed a dedicated website for an upcoming small EV truck that is expected to cost around $30,000. Should Ford succeed at this endeavor, it could make for some big news in the electric vehicle market with a lower cost possibly bringing about more adoptability.

Ford's website refers to its yet-to-be-named truck as a "unicorn," and it offers various videos detailing the development process, which will be updated along the way. While consumers may enjoy seeing the video in action, what may really stick out is the vehicle's projected MSRP. With the average new-car price currently around $49,000 in the U.S., a new model priced near the $30,000 mark should be a welcomed sight for consumers. If was on sale right now, this truck would easily sit toward the top of the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy, but Ford's small EV truck won't be alone as it should have competition from Slate, one of the EV trucks that cost less than a Tesla Cybertruck.