New AMD Update Leaves Countless Users Vulnerable To Attacks

Shortly after getting negative press for refusing to pay a $10,000 bug bounty for a significant vulnerability, AMD is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. The company seems to have dropped a crucial Transparent Secure Memory Encryption (TSME) feature from Ryzen processors that don't carry the "PRO" badge. The problem is that AMD didn't inform users of the change, and the issue may have gone unnoticed even longer if it hadn't been discovered by an independent user.

A security researcher, Ben Kilpatrick, found the issue while installing a new OS on a computer with a Ryzen 7, and he noticed that TSME was no longer available after running a Host Security ID audit. He reached out to the engineering team at MSI, who found that the old version of the AGESA firmware still had the feature, which surprisingly didn't apply to the units running the more recent AGESA 1.2.7.0 firmware.

To make matters worse, the AMD update didn't disable the protection on Ryzen PRO processors, including the AMD Zen 5 Pro Ryzen CPU. TSME was available on consumer-level Ryzen chips, meaning that the more recent AMD Ryzen update is to blame. The company has been mostly silent about the controversy, eventually stating that the AMD encryption feature is available with PRO CPUs only.