A Small Roku TV Update Brought A Popular Feature Back To Your Home Screen
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Weeks after Roku started rolling out the biggest change to your TV home screen, the company has quietly released a new quality-of-life improvement. This change brings content from live TV channels to the prominent "Top Picks for You" section, giving you recommendations from over-the-air broadcast television right on your Roku home screen. Cord Cutter News says the update is rolling out now to Roku TVs, indicating a departure from Roku's recent tendency to only surface streaming content as personalized recommendations in this prime spot.
If you're someone who has an antenna plugged into your Roku TV, you should now receive programming from both streaming services as well as live TV channels in the "Top Picks for You" section. You can always navigate to the Live TV section in the Roku interface to watch other channels that aren't highlighted. Like with any Roku change, the latest tweak might take a while to reach your TV.
More visibility to broadcast TV content
While it remains unclear if the "Top Picks for You" improvement is a server-side change or part of an actual software update, it will certainly be welcomed by broadcast television enthusiasts. In a world where streaming subscription costs are increasing, over-the-air broadcast TV has remained a nice and free way to watch lots of content. With just a digital antenna, you can view all major networks, digital sub-channels, and Spanish-language networks for free. To verify whether you already have access to this interface tweak, check for any pending software updates on your Roku TV by navigating to Settings, then System, clicking Software update, and selecting Check Now.
Roku has been pretty active in June, beyond giving more visibility to live TV. It added four new free channels to The Roku Channel and removed the Photo Streams feature, which allowed folks to curate their own photo collections and show them as screensavers — the company is now asking Roku TV owners to use the Backdrops app as a replacement. Moreover, Tubi-owner Fox Corporation announced it's buying Roku for $22 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and could mean significant changes are on the horizon for Roku.