A Small Roku TV Update Brought A Popular Feature Back To Your Home Screen

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Weeks after Roku started rolling out the biggest change to your TV home screen, the company has quietly released a new quality-of-life improvement. This change brings content from live TV channels to the prominent "Top Picks for You" section, giving you recommendations from over-the-air broadcast television right on your Roku home screen. Cord Cutter News says the update is rolling out now to Roku TVs, indicating a departure from Roku's recent tendency to only surface streaming content as personalized recommendations in this prime spot.

If you're someone who has an antenna plugged into your Roku TV, you should now receive programming from both streaming services as well as live TV channels in the "Top Picks for You" section. You can always navigate to the Live TV section in the Roku interface to watch other channels that aren't highlighted. Like with any Roku change, the latest tweak might take a while to reach your TV.