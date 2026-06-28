Why Don't TV Manufacturers Use AMOLED Screens?

Manufacturers of screen-based devices like smartphones, monitors, and TVs are always experimenting with the next big stride in fidelity and quality. Smartphones, those made by Samsung in particular, have seen the advent of AMOLED (Active Matrix Organic Light Emitting Diodes) screens, an improvement over the current standard of OLED screens that offers a pretty impressive degree of picture quality. Since this kind of screen is so attractive, it's understandable to consider using it to make a TV, but unfortunately, this technology isn't economically feasible to utilize on such a large scale.

AMOLED screens do boast excellent picture quality and lower power consumption, but the particular makeup that goes into them only really works on the comparatively smaller screens of a smartphone. Attempting to blow one up into a TV, and especially a massive 4K display like you'd see in a living room these days, would simply be too expensive to build. And given how all OLED offshoots have an inherent vulnerability to burn-in, it wouldn't last very long either. An overly expensive TV with a shorter shelf life than other models has "bad idea" written all over it. This is why manufacturers leave AMOLED exclusively for smartphones and use other display technologies for their TVs, such as QLED, which are better optimized for such purposes.