AMOLED Vs PMOLED Displays: The Main Differences

OLED displays are known to be the most premium option available to anyone wanting the best visual experience. While they may not be the most reliable TVs around in terms of how long they last, their high contrast and vast color gamut still puts them leagues above any alternative.

The OLED in OLED TVs stands for organic light-emitting diodes, which is to say they use individual carbon-based pixels instead of a joint backlight. This means that each pixel can be turned on and off without affecting any other on the screen. The relatively simple acronym OLED isn't the only variant, however; there are terms like AMOLED and PMOLED that pop up often, usually when referring to smartphones or smaller digital devices.

AMOLED stands for Active-Matrix OLED, whereas PMOLED stands for Passive-Matrix OLED. So, what's the difference between AMOLED and PMOLED, and why do manufacturers use AMOLED more often? As the name suggests, the technology used in AMOLED actively controls the pixels through dedicated switches present in each pixel, whereas PMOLED displays light up pixels by pulsing them rapidly before turning them off. A PMOLED screen doesn't have switches in each pixel, so rows of pixels are controlled at once, instead of each one separately. This means that AMOLEDs provide better visuals and a much faster refresh rate, while PMOLEDs are cheaper to manufacture and more suited to smaller devices.