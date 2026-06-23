This B-Movie Sci-Fi Franchise Combined Time Travel, Zombies, And A Future Oscar Winner

The '80s featured a lot of movies about time travel and what lied ahead in the future. Movies such as "Back to the Future," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," and "Trancers" are such flicks, with the latter sci-fi movie starring future Oscar winner Helen Hunt. Its wacky plot involves a cop who must travel backward through time to fight zombies and stop an evil mastermind.

Jack Deth (Tim Thomerson) is a police officer in futuristic Los Angeles in the year 2247. His quest is to bring down the criminal known as Whistler, who's using hypnotic powers to turn people into zombie-like creatures called trancers. They aren't flesh-eating zombies, and they can still fight by throwing knives and dumping scorching hot water on Deth. To stop Whistler, Deth must pursue him through time and head to 1985 to prevent him from creating more trancers and ruining the future. Deth meets Leena (Hunt) in the past, and together they fight trancers and search for Whistler.

The original Trancers released in 1984, and spawned five direct sequels, with the latest releasing in 2002. Hunt returned as Leena for "Trancers 2" and "Trancers 3." She didn't reprise her role in the fourth and fifth movies, but Leena appeared in a photograph in "Trancers 6."