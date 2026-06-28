'80s Arcades Are Making A Comeback With Gen Z – Here's Why

In the '80s and '90s, arcades were a fairly common community staple throughout the United States, whether standalone or attached to other facilities like movie theaters or malls. Sadly, the ubiquity of home game consoles that were popular in the '80s, compounded by diminishing financial returns, gradually made arcades obsolete, and by the early-to-mid-2000s, they gradually vanished from the country. However, in the modern day, arcades have started to make a comeback in a big way, and while they naturally have their appeal with millennials who grew up with them, members of Gen Z have also found themselves drawn to arcades in search of a new place to hang out.

Gen Z grew up in a time when arcades and many other safe places to socialize were being gradually phased out, leaving them bereft of public spaces where they could connect with others. The arcade resurgence, whether in the form of traditional arcades like Round1 or Barcade, which caters to an older clientele, has given the young folk of the United States a fun place to hang out, meet friends, and generally do something besides stare at their phone in their bedroom.