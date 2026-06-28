What Does The Flashing Light Mean On Your Apple TV?

While it's normal for your Apple TV's status light to flash, if this flashing is rapid and continuous — or lasts more than an hour during a software update — it may indicate an issue, like a failure to start up properly. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to troubleshoot the problem.

First, restart your Apple TV device. It's worth reiterating that Apple advises contacting support before you restart your device if it is undergoing a software update that's taking too long. To cold restart your Apple TV, disconnect your device from the power source, wait five seconds, and then reconnect it. Alternatively, go to Settings, System, and then select Restart.

If a restart doesn't work, unplug the HDMI cable connecting your Apple TV and TV and check it's not damaged. You can also try using a different HDMI cable or plug your current cable into a different HDMI port on your TV. If this still doesn't work, navigate to your Apple TV's HDMI Output settings and select a different output option to see if that helps. If the blinking continues, try connecting your Apple TV to a different TV. At the very least, this will help identify whether the issue is with your TV or the Apple TV device.

If none of these steps work, you may need to reset your Apple TV back to its factory settings. To do this on Apple TV 4K or HD, go to Settings, then System, and select Reset. You will have to set up the streaming device as if it were new, but the issue you were previously facing may be resolved.