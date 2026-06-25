5 Phone Screen Problems You Should Never Ignore

Your phone isn't meant to last as long as a TV or a fridge. It's not unusual for most people to switch to a newer phone after just two years of having it, and even the most stubborn phone enthusiasts rarely ever keep theirs beyond four. Knowing when to replace an old phone is integral, and so is knowing what issues can worsen if left untreated.

Phones are complicated devices, and you might not always know what issues are plaguing your device internally. One area where you'll notice issues easily is the screen, and it's important that you don't ignore certain issues, as they can worsen with time. Some of these issues, including ghost touches, delayed touch response times, and unregistered touches, might seem like software bugs or traits of a laggy phone. Other times the issues can be physically noticeable, such as a swollen phone where the screen is lifted or dead pixels.

How easy it is to fix these issues depends on various factors, and so does how quickly you need to repair or replace your device. It's best to troubleshoot these issues as soon as possible, as they can be signs that you need to replace your smartphone.