RedMagic 11S Pro Review: A Mobile Gaming Champion

The RedMagic 11S Pro is designed for performance, including using a literal fan for cooling. The trade-off, of course, is form-factor. At 163.8 x 76.5 x 8.9mm and 230g, the RedMagic 11S Pro is a big, heavy slab. The frame is aluminum, while the front and back are Gorilla Glass. The phone feels reasonably solid in the hand, which is partly down to the materials and partly down to everything RedMagic has crammed inside.

One thing you might not expect from a phone with a literal fan inside is proper water resistance, but the 11S Pro carries an IPX8 rating, so it'll survive a dip in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes. Sealing a chassis with moving parts and air vents to that standard brings the phone a lot closer to mainstream flagships in day-to-day durability than gaming phones once provided.

The design leans hard into the gamer aesthetic, and depending on your region, you can get a semi-transparent back that shows off the internal cooling fan. I have mixed feelings about this look — it's a little cheesy, but I'm perhaps not the target buyer anyway. There are vents along the frame that feed the fan, and those vents end up doubling as tactile cues that help you orient the phone in landscape without looking.

The signature RedMagic feature is still here, and that's the pair of capacitive shoulder triggers on the right edge. They're very responsive, and you can map them to on-screen controls through the software, which is handy. They also now officially support portrait-mode gaming, which is handy for games where you don't want to cover the screen with your thumbs.

Beyond that, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge along with a red switch to enable and disable Game Mode. Elsewhere, the 11S Pro keeps the front screen of the phone completely uninterrupted thanks to an under-display selfie camera, which is great for immersion when you're gaming or watching something.