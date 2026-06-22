Costco Is Selling PlayStation Gift Cards At An Unbeatable Price
If you're a Costco member looking for some new PlayStation games, you might want to listen up. Costco has a fantastic deal on PlayStation digital downloads where you can get two $75 gift cards for a considerable discount. For just $126.99, you get $150 worth of redeemable gift card credit to grow your digital game library, so if you do the math, that's a savings of about $23.
Bear in mind, you have to be signed in to see the discount. If you're not a member yet, you can still shop using a secret hack, which really just involves getting an existing member you know to grab you a shop card — you have to be a member to access the deal only, anyone can use the cards. Although, we'd be remiss if we didn't recommend getting one anyway, there are so many useful Costco membership perks you can take advantage of, including regular deals like this one on PlayStation gift cards.
The gift cards are only good for digital downloads and online subscriptions, so you can't use them for physical games or in-store purchases. Costco says you'll receive the redemption codes within two hours of purchase via email, so make sure you provide the right one. Do note they are non-refundable and must be redeemed through your PlayStation account on Sony's website or via the store on your console.
You don't have to use the funds right away
Something to note is that, while this is an excellent deal that could go away at any time, you don't necessarily have to miss out if you're not looking to buy a game right now. If you know there's a game you want that releases later this year, you can add funds to your account now and spend them when you're ready. Typically, they won't expire, but if that happens, PlayStation's terms of service allow you up to 36 months from the time the codes are redeemed.
That will also enable you to stretch your dollar further when you are ready to buy, whether you want a couple of games or an ultimate edition of something releasing later. PlayStation's Days of Play and PlayStation Game Fest are great examples of annual deals to look forward to. Of course, there's always the much-anticipated holiday sales, too, with solid Black Friday discounts to boot. You could also use the funds to re-up your PlayStation Plus subscription or upgrade from the Essential tier to the Premium.