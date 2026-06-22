Costco Is Selling PlayStation Gift Cards At An Unbeatable Price

If you're a Costco member looking for some new PlayStation games, you might want to listen up. Costco has a fantastic deal on PlayStation digital downloads where you can get two $75 gift cards for a considerable discount. For just $126.99, you get $150 worth of redeemable gift card credit to grow your digital game library, so if you do the math, that's a savings of about $23.

Bear in mind, you have to be signed in to see the discount. If you're not a member yet, you can still shop using a secret hack, which really just involves getting an existing member you know to grab you a shop card — you have to be a member to access the deal only, anyone can use the cards. Although, we'd be remiss if we didn't recommend getting one anyway, there are so many useful Costco membership perks you can take advantage of, including regular deals like this one on PlayStation gift cards.

The gift cards are only good for digital downloads and online subscriptions, so you can't use them for physical games or in-store purchases. Costco says you'll receive the redemption codes within two hours of purchase via email, so make sure you provide the right one. Do note they are non-refundable and must be redeemed through your PlayStation account on Sony's website or via the store on your console.