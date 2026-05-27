3 PlayStation Days Of Play Discounts Worth Every Penny
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PlayStation Days of Play is an annual promotional event by Sony. This year's Days of Play is being held from May 27 to June 10, during which time gamers can access special content with a PlayStation Plus subscription. There are exclusive content packs available for select video games, as well as limited-time Game Trials that will let you try out a huge variety of popular titles at no extra cost. Perhaps most exciting, though, are the steep discounts currently available for certain PlayStation accessories.
It's debatable whether buying a PlayStation 5 Pro is worth the price in 2026, but if you already own a PS5, these sales might strike your fancy. Sony has listed deals for several accessories that you can buy directly from the PlayStation web store or from participating retailers. Out of those deals, we selected three products that are worth every penny for most gamers at the current bargain price. These discounts don't require a PlayStation Plus subscription; they're available to anyone looking for a good deal on cool gaming accessories.
Pulse Explore earbuds and Pulse Elite headset
During Days of Play, you can get the Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds for $149 or the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset for $109. That's a $50 and a $40 discount, respectively. Both of these products use PlayStation Link to connect to either a PS5 console, PC, Mac, or PlayStation Portal handheld. This is a different technology from a traditional wireless connection, and it's not Bluetooth either. Sony claims that PlayStation Link is "ultra low-latency and lossless" for audio transmission. Considering that Bluetooth will always be unreliable, the Pulse headphones can be a worthwhile upgrade now that they're on sale for a more reasonable price.
PlayStation's Pulse headphones are specifically designed for gaming, but how would they fare against the headphones with the best Consumer Reports audio quality score? The expert reviewers at RTINGS noted that the Pulse Elite headphones are "decent for wired gaming" but lack desirable consistency in frequency response. The Pulse Explore buds received a similar "not bad" verdict from RTINGS, with the reviewer praising their low latency but criticizing the mic quality. Both products also have respectable battery life that gamers will love, but they won't necessarily replace a higher-quality pair of cans for audiophiles.
DualSense Edge controller
The DualSense Edge Wireless Controller is the more premium version of the standard DualSense controller that comes packaged with every PS5 console. The Edge is available at a discounted price of $169 during the PlayStation Days of Play event. That's 15% off its original exorbitant price of $199. While this sale price is still double the original cost of a standard DualSense, hardcore gamers with cash to burn will find it to be worth the investment.
On top of all the cool things your current PlayStation 5 controller can do, the Edge also lets you remap buttons, swap sticks, adjust stick sensitivity, and alter trigger lengths. The hardware aficionados at Digital Foundry praised the DualSense Edge's modular design, noting that it actually helps address the stick drift issue that's affected video game controllers in recent years. If all of this sounds excessive or unnecessary to you, though, there are cheap PlayStation 5 controller alternatives that get the job done for many pragmatic gamers.