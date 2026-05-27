3 PlayStation Days Of Play Discounts Worth Every Penny

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PlayStation Days of Play is an annual promotional event by Sony. This year's Days of Play is being held from May 27 to June 10, during which time gamers can access special content with a PlayStation Plus subscription. There are exclusive content packs available for select video games, as well as limited-time Game Trials that will let you try out a huge variety of popular titles at no extra cost. Perhaps most exciting, though, are the steep discounts currently available for certain PlayStation accessories.

It's debatable whether buying a PlayStation 5 Pro is worth the price in 2026, but if you already own a PS5, these sales might strike your fancy. Sony has listed deals for several accessories that you can buy directly from the PlayStation web store or from participating retailers. Out of those deals, we selected three products that are worth every penny for most gamers at the current bargain price. These discounts don't require a PlayStation Plus subscription; they're available to anyone looking for a good deal on cool gaming accessories.