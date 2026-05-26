Not Bose, Not Sony: These Headphones Get Consumer Reports' Best Audio Quality Score

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Premium headphones aren't hard to come by, but there's a dizzying number of audio manufacturers vying for the top spot. Brands like Bose and Sony are renowned for producing some of the best noise canceling headphones, with chart-topping battery life and versatile companion apps that push your favorite music and podcasts to the next level. So you may be surprised to learn that neither Bose nor Sony took home leading laurels from Consumer Reports (CR) for audio quality. Instead, that honor went to Apple's AirPods Max 2.

CR's headphone testing evaluates everything from tonal precision and bass reproduction to overall volume and soundstage. After analyzing the AirPods Max 2, the new Apple flagship was the only model in the noise-canceling wireless headphones category to earn a perfect score for sound quality, and tied with other Apple audio devices for the best overall score. We were impressed by the performance of the original AirPods Max headphones in a review from 2022, and the AirPods Max 2 — released in 2026 — are equipped with Apple's latest H2 chip. Experts point to how the H2 delivers a boost in the sound quality, active noise canceling (ANC), and transparency departments.

The Apple H2 also adds Adaptive Audio to its list of tricks, a feature that automatically adjusts ANC based on your listening space. Apple even added Loud Sound Reduction to its latest wearable flagship, which reduces the punch of sudden, harsh noises without affecting your audio content. And like the previous generation, you can use the Max 2's USB-C port for wired, lossless playback when using a compatible device.