Google Is Using Your Search Data To Train AI: Here's How To Stop It

Consumers who use generative AI services like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and others should expect that most AI software providers may use AI chat data to train future systems, though most providers offer ways to opt out. Google, which already tracks users online for advertising purposes, is one AI service provider that offers opt-out controls, so Gemini users can stop Google from training future AI models on their chats with Gemini. However, Google also wants to use personal data from other products in which users may interact with Gemini-powered AI to train future models, including media such as photos and videos shared for assistance. Google is rolling out new settings that govern the collection of data from Google Search, Google Lens, Google Maps, Google Translate, Google News, as well as searches related to shopping, flights, and hotels. The good news is that users are still in control of their data, as Google lets users opt out from having their data used to train future Gemini AI models.

Google has a new support document explaining that the company is rolling out new settings for Google Search services that may not be visible for all users immediately. The process will take a few months and will cover the Google apps and services mentioned above. Until the new settings are available, Google Search data controls can be managed via the current My Activity page in a user's Google Account.

Once the update rolls out, users will see a new Search Services History in their account, which will contain the controls users can disable to prevent Google from using Gemini AI interactions across Google Search and the other products mentioned above to train its AI models.