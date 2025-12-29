4 ChatGPT Settings You Need To Change Now To Protect Your Data

ChatGPT has come a long way since it went viral in late November 2022. It now has over 800 million users, and its iPhone app is the most downloaded application in the App Store. The AI chatbot is an integral part of the online routines for more and more people who use it for personal and work chores. In the process, users exchange significant amounts of data with ChatGPT via text and voice. It's more important than ever to ensure that your chat data is secure and private. This isn't just about preventing ChatGPT from training on your chats. It's also about ensuring that only you have access to your conversations with the AI and that you can take advantage of some of the best features of ChatGPT (like chat memory), without compromising your data.

Before you start changing any ChatGPT settings, you should remember that it's not just about the toggles you enable or disable. The best way to ensure the security and privacy of your personal information is to avoid oversharing. ChatGPT is not a friend or family member. It doesn't need detailed information about yourself or others.

Don't give the AI your personal data, like your full name, phone number, ID, or social security number. Also, avoid feeding the AI healthcare data or banking information. If you use AI for work under an enterprise plan, you should ensure you don't give ChatGPT sensitive information. Similarly, don't use any identifying client details in chats if you're a doctor, lawyer, or any other professional bound by strict confidentiality agreements. You can still talk with the AI about personal matters as long as you frame your questions in a way that anonymizes the data.