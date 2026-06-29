How To Change The Profile Picture On Your MacBook Lock Screen

If you want to go beyond Memojis and emojis, Apple gives you another three methods for customizing your user profile picture, and the first is via Photo Booth. This is a built-in macOS app that uses your Mac's camera to snap a photo. To get started, open the Camera app, frame your shot the way you'd like it to be taken, and then click the camera button when you're ready.

You can also select an image from your Mac's Photos app to replace your user picture. To do this, you can just use Finder to locate a picture and then drag the image to the user image circle. Lastly, if you'd rather leave the thinking up to macOS, you can click Suggestions and then choose an image. Similar to Memojis, emojis, and monograms, you can move your new image within the cropped circle or use the slider to zoom in and out.

Apple goes to great lengths to ensure macOS runs smoothly, whether you're switching between multiple open apps or making a cosmetic change to the profile image that's attached to your Apple Account. The latter process really hasn't changed much over the years either, so even a macOS using an older OS will have just as easy a time changing the user image as someone using the latest version of macOS.