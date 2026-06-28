3 Outdated Tech Devices You Don't Need To Keep

The notion that tech gadgets universally become outdated within a few years isn't necessarily based in reality. For example, there are several audio gadgets that can stay useful for decades. However, sometimes, devices do become obsolete. That means there's a chance you're holding on to pieces of tech so outdated you probably don't need to have them on hand any longer.

There are a few benefits to knowing which of your tech items and devices are no longer useful. If you realize a device is just a waste of space, you can get rid of it to make room for something more functional. Similarly, if you're planning on selling old tech, knowing what's obsolete can help you determine what you should and shouldn't bother trying to sell. Although some tech can make a comeback, there are also some devices that have been more or less permanently relegated to the dust bin of tech history. Once you know what they are, you can begin the process of letting go and moving on.