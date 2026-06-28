3 Outdated Tech Devices You Don't Need To Keep
The notion that tech gadgets universally become outdated within a few years isn't necessarily based in reality. For example, there are several audio gadgets that can stay useful for decades. However, sometimes, devices do become obsolete. That means there's a chance you're holding on to pieces of tech so outdated you probably don't need to have them on hand any longer.
There are a few benefits to knowing which of your tech items and devices are no longer useful. If you realize a device is just a waste of space, you can get rid of it to make room for something more functional. Similarly, if you're planning on selling old tech, knowing what's obsolete can help you determine what you should and shouldn't bother trying to sell. Although some tech can make a comeback, there are also some devices that have been more or less permanently relegated to the dust bin of tech history. Once you know what they are, you can begin the process of letting go and moving on.
Most people won't have use for a fax machine these days
It's important to understand that virtually any item on this list could theoretically be useful in the right circumstances. For example, there are still office settings where having a fax machine available could be helpful. That said, for the most part, the average consumer will have little to no use for a fax machine in their home going forward.
In our digital age, there are simply many more efficient ways to complete the tasks a fax machine is designed for. Rather than faxing a document to a recipient, you can easily scan it into a PDF with an app on your smartphone and send it in an email. Along with being more convenient than sending a fax, sending a document this way is a greener option. When you consider the amount of real estate a fax machine can take up on a desk or in a home office, it becomes abundantly clear that keeping one of these devices around serves no practical purpose.
Portable DVD players aren't likely to make a comeback
Calling any technology obsolete is a little risky. It can be next to impossible to predict what will become cool again when younger generations embrace it as retro. For example, Gen Z has started to rediscover physical media thanks to the limitations of digital downloads and streaming.
Still, the fact that DVDs, VHS tapes, and Blu-rays are making a comeback doesn't mean that every device associated with physical media is due for a renaissance. Consider the example of the portable DVD player. These devices are relatively bulky when compared to a tablet or smartphone, and they don't tend to have the best battery life. Even if you celebrate the merits of owning a physical copy of your favorite movie or TV show, you'd probably agree that when you want to watch a film or series on the go, watching it on a mobile device is preferable to bringing an extra small media player with you when traveling.
Phone companies are making landline phones obsolete
The landline used to be a staple of practically every American home. Now, we all have computers in our pockets. When those smartphones can even be used to — get this — make phone calls, it seems a little pointless to keep a landline phone around.
Phone companies seem to agree. In recent years, various telecom companies have been working to move away from old copper wire systems to newer forms of infrastructure. Because those old systems are what landlines run on, keeping a landline in the future may become increasingly difficult and expensive.
Of course, none of this is meant to suggest you should get rid of any of these devices if they still genuinely provide some form of value to you. In some cases, it may even make sense to keep an old piece of tech out of nostalgia. Just don't expect to resell these items for much money in the near future! While you might have some use for them, the general consensus is that they're decidedly out-of-date.