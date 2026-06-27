5 Older iPhone Features Users Want Back

In many forums asking people what iPhone features they miss the most, 3D Touch is usually mentioned. This short-lived feature was introduced with the iPhone 6s in 2015 and was removed with the iPhone XR in 2018. 3D Touch allowed for pressure-sensitive gestures. For example, you could hard-press an email, photo, or link to see a preview. For some app icons, such as Netflix and Google Chrome, hard-pressing them would reveal a submenu with more actions. A Reddit commenter said that they miss 3D Touch because it allowed them to aim and shoot without lifting a finger in first-person shooter (FPS) games.

Retiring 3D Touch meant that Apple removed the hardware that allows for pressure-sensitive presses. It's probably gone for good. It's likely that Apple removed it because it wasn't a popular feature. In its place, you have Haptic Touch, a software-based solution that uses long presses followed by vibration feedback for gestures. This gives you something similar to 3D Touch while being easier to use and implement.

However, for that particular FPS example, this would not work because some games implemented that feature specifically for 3D Touch. People also preferred 3D Touch because it was faster than Haptic Touch. Maybe if more people used it, Apple would have kept it.