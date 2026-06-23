AirPods Max 2 Are $150 Off At Walmart Right Now — And Every Color Is Up For Grabs

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Amazon Prime Day may be going strong this week (and will be until June 26), but that doesn't mean other companies can't get in on the fun. Though we've taken a look at some streaming deals worth checking out before the savings event actually kicks off properly, we couldn't help but notice that Walmart is selling one of Apple's most popular headphone models with a pretty steep discount. Interestingly, this is also the first time this product has been available at such a reduced rate.

Right now, Walmart is selling the AirPods Max 2 at a price that allows users to save $150 on the typical listing price of these headphones. Along with some impressive specs for audio lovers, the discount also applies to every color option — though users may want to act fast if they want to snag their favorite color. Additionally, Walmart is offering the typical 2-year AppleCare+ warranty coverage, though it's also selling a 3-year plan or 4-year protection plan through Allstate as well.

When we reviewed the AirPods Max 2 back in April, we found them to be well-built with a premium quality, though we did wish that they came with a proper protective case. Nonetheless, customers also have plenty of nice things to say about these headphones, and a discount this large may not come back around again. If you've been considering a new pair of headphones, it's definitely worth checking out this deal to see everything available in Apple's offering.