AirPods Max 2 Are $150 Off At Walmart Right Now — And Every Color Is Up For Grabs
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Amazon Prime Day may be going strong this week (and will be until June 26), but that doesn't mean other companies can't get in on the fun. Though we've taken a look at some streaming deals worth checking out before the savings event actually kicks off properly, we couldn't help but notice that Walmart is selling one of Apple's most popular headphone models with a pretty steep discount. Interestingly, this is also the first time this product has been available at such a reduced rate.
Right now, Walmart is selling the AirPods Max 2 at a price that allows users to save $150 on the typical listing price of these headphones. Along with some impressive specs for audio lovers, the discount also applies to every color option — though users may want to act fast if they want to snag their favorite color. Additionally, Walmart is offering the typical 2-year AppleCare+ warranty coverage, though it's also selling a 3-year plan or 4-year protection plan through Allstate as well.
When we reviewed the AirPods Max 2 back in April, we found them to be well-built with a premium quality, though we did wish that they came with a proper protective case. Nonetheless, customers also have plenty of nice things to say about these headphones, and a discount this large may not come back around again. If you've been considering a new pair of headphones, it's definitely worth checking out this deal to see everything available in Apple's offering.
Save big on the AirPods Max 2 at Walmart
Right now, Walmart is selling the AirPods Max 2 for $399, which saves users quite a bit of money off the typical listing price. Normally available in Starlight, orange, purple, blue, and Midnight color options, users should be aware that certain options are selling more quickly than others. However, there is free shipping available for this item, and it's always worth remembering that Walmart offers free 30-day returns.
Promising up to 1.5 times more Active Noise Cancellation over the previous model, Apple's over-ear AirPods Max 2 headphones are powered by the company's H2 chipset. Additional sound features also include personalized Spatial Audio, which tunes itself to a user's specific ear shape while also offering dynamic head tracking that the company promises provides a more immersive experience. There are also Adaptive Audio features for adjusting noise cancellation levels. Promising up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge (with ANC and Spatial Audio enabled), users can charge these headphones with USB-C, which also helps deliver lossless audio.
On the Walmart website, the AirPods Max 2 hold a 4.2-star rating, with 77% of customers rating them 4 stars or higher. Looking at what users have to say, high marks are given for their comfortable fit and overall build quality, with at least one user complimenting the noise cancellation and transparency features. One user did complain about having issues repairing the headphones after breaking them. However, considering the AirPods Max 2 got some rather nice upgrades in April, it may just be worth taking advantage of the noteworthy savings.