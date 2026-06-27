3 Tech Devices That Greatly Depreciate In Value Over Time

Like earbuds, used smartwatches and other such wearables present hygiene concerns that may deter buyers from paying much for a used device. Also like earbuds, their small batteries don't stay in top condition for very long. Given their nature, wearables are also subject to lots of wear and tear that can prevent used devices from offering much value to anyone thinking about buying one of these pieces of tech.

People who own smartwatches actually tend to upgrade their devices every few years. One of the key reasons they do so is because the performance of such a device can begin to diminish after a year or so of use. Because the types of people who use these devices tend to prioritize new models in fresh-out-of-the-box condition, it might be relatively difficult to find a fitness tracker enthusiast who'd be eager to spend much money on a used device.

Once more, the information here shouldn't discourage you from trying to make a little cash from a device you no longer use. As long as you know it still technically works, you could potentially sell one of the tech items here to someone looking for a good bargain. Just keep in mind that you're more likely to find someone willing to take it off your hands if you price it accordingly.