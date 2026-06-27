3 Tech Devices That Greatly Depreciate In Value Over Time
Many tech devices can be relatively worthwhile investments. For example, after using a device for a few years, you might trade it in or sell it to earn back a few bucks when upgrading to a new model. However, while some tech devices generally retain a strong resale value, that's not the case with every piece of tech you might own. There are some tech devices whose value depreciates fairly significantly (and fast), making them less likely to attract buyers should you attempt to resell them.
Various factors can influence whether a device loses value shortly after a user's initial purchase. Some devices become outdated quickly because upgrades are available on a yearly basis. Other types of devices are so personal that buyers don't want to purchase a unit someone else has already used. While it's important to understand that loss of value doesn't universally prevent someone from reselling these types of devices, it's rare to make much money from them on the resale market.
Wireless earbuds lose value due to hygiene concerns and other issues
Wireless earbuds are frequently listed among the tech devices you probably shouldn't buy used. Thus, it makes sense that you also shouldn't expect a buyer to pay much if you try to sell your used pair.
Wireless earbuds lose their value quickly for a few reasons. Hygiene is a key one. Although it may technically be possible to clean wireless earbuds, few people feel comfortable reusing a pair that's already spent considerable time in someone else's ears.
On top of that, the batteries in wireless earbuds tend to degrade over time. Because the batteries are sealed within the device, it's not as if a user can simply replace them. In addition, because new generations of wireless earbuds are frequently hitting the market, someone looking for a pair might be more inclined to spend a little extra on something reliable and new. Again, none of this is meant to suggest that it's technically impossible to sell a used pair of quality wireless earbuds that are in good condition, but you shouldn't expect to sell them for a good price.
Some recent smartphones don't resell for very much
Not all smartphones depreciate in value quickly. This is a topic you should research in greater detail if you're trying to find out whether it's worth trying to sell your used smartphone. Depending on the model, you may be able to find a buyer who'll make a fair offer.
That said, there are some smartphones that lose their value somewhat fast due (at least in part) to the fact that consumers determined they didn't offer much added value in the first place. Consider the example of the iPhone 14. Generally, consumers have indicated that they don't believe the iPhone 14 range represented any significant innovation when compared to past iPhones. This lack of perceived innovation has caused the iPhone 14 to depreciate in value relatively fast compared to other generations. Essentially, when enthusiasm for a new device is somewhat low to begin with, demand in the resale market is also likely to be low.
Smartwatches and similar wearables lose most of their value in a few years
Like earbuds, used smartwatches and other such wearables present hygiene concerns that may deter buyers from paying much for a used device. Also like earbuds, their small batteries don't stay in top condition for very long. Given their nature, wearables are also subject to lots of wear and tear that can prevent used devices from offering much value to anyone thinking about buying one of these pieces of tech.
People who own smartwatches actually tend to upgrade their devices every few years. One of the key reasons they do so is because the performance of such a device can begin to diminish after a year or so of use. Because the types of people who use these devices tend to prioritize new models in fresh-out-of-the-box condition, it might be relatively difficult to find a fitness tracker enthusiast who'd be eager to spend much money on a used device.
Once more, the information here shouldn't discourage you from trying to make a little cash from a device you no longer use. As long as you know it still technically works, you could potentially sell one of the tech items here to someone looking for a good bargain. Just keep in mind that you're more likely to find someone willing to take it off your hands if you price it accordingly.