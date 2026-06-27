Here's Why Tempered Glass Screen Protectors Are Always Better Than Plastic

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While some say there's no need for screen protectors anymore, they do provide an extra level of defense for your device and greater peace of mind, especially for the accident-prone among us. A good protector also shields your screen from smudges that come about from everyday use, as well as scratches that can lead to more serious cracks. That keeps your smartphone, tablet, handheld gaming device, or whatever else you want to protect in good condition, especially if you replace your screen protector when it's time. But when it comes to screen protectors, you have a choice between two main types: tempered glass and plastic.

While plastic screen protectors are lighter and generally cheaper, outside of those positives, they pale in comparison to tempered glass ones. Tempered glass is made through a process of extreme heat and rapid cooling, resulting in a material that's significantly stronger than regular glass. That makes for better quality screen protectors that are more likely to keep your device safe if it falls. On the other hand, while plastic can protect your screen from scratches and smudges, it doesn't offer much else in terms of benefits. Tempered glass screen protectors also tend to be far easier to apply than those plastic ones we've all struggled to make line up with our phone screens.