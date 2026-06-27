4 Of The Weirdest Alexa Habits Users Have Encountered
When Amazon Alexa originally launched back in 2014, it was one of the most prominent examples of the then-burgeoning smart assistant sector. It could only handle simple functions and commands, but took those commands correctly more often than not. However, with the advent of Alexa+, Amazon's new generative AI-powered "smartened" version of the assistant, users have begun to notice erratic behavior and annoying problems, ranging from simple issues like incorrect directions to bizarre and worrisome responses to unrelated prompts.
Whether connecting to the Alexa framework via a compatible Amazon Echo speaker or their smartphones, users have been attempting to use the new version of the assistant in the same ways they normally do, only to be consistently interrupted and inconvenienced. It's gotten bad enough that some users have opted out of Alexa+ entirely to restore the assistant to its simpler, more responsive state and stop experiencing these weird habits.
Giving incorrect directions
A baseline function for both Alexa and most other smart assistant frameworks is searching for nearby locations and providing real-time directions to get there, either on foot or by car. Getting accurate directions is not just helpful; it's a borderline safety requirement in the event someone finds themselves lost. However, some Alexa+ users have found it gets confused about the map all too easily.
A user on the r/Alexa subreddit noted that, among other problems with Alexa+, the assistant can't seem to provide them with consistent locations or directions. For instance, they asked for the address of the local post office in their city. Instead of providing that, Alexa spat back the address for a completely unrelated law firm another town over. The user also attempted to find the various branches of a particular store chain in their city, and while Alexa did find the right store, it again provided only information for the next town over. The user has added that both of these are repeatable issues, which means they're not just one-off glitches.
Smart home sync problems
Alexa is meant to serve as the focal point of a smart home setup, taking your commands from supported devices like smart speakers and smart screens and automatically activating, deactivating, and scheduling other connected devices. This was one of Alexa's earliest functions when the framework first launched. Since upgrading to Alexa+, however, users report an increased frequency of smart home sync and connectivity problems.
In another r/Alexa thread, a user who previously made a habit of having Alexa turn off their house lights in the morning now has to issue the command multiple times for it to register. Additionally, if they attempt to set a scheduled command like "turn off this light in 10 minutes," rather than actually doing it, Alexa seems to get trapped in a feedback loop of creating a one-time routine and confirming it, rather than actually scheduling and activating the function. The user from the preceding thread also experienced problems of this nature, asking Alexa to turn on a light connected via smart plugs, only to have Alexa claim that it couldn't find any of the ten smart plugs in their home.
Bizarre answers to unrelated questions
Another of Alexa's bedrock functions is to field simple questions. You can ask it a question, and it will perform a quick online search, and then it parrots back the first answer it gets. It's a convenient way to get quick tidbits of info if you don't have your phone or PC handy, but you're reliant on the assumption that Alexa is giving accurate info. Users have reported not only receiving inaccurate answers, but bizarre answers to completely unrelated questions.
An r/Alexa user claimed that their Alexa assistant, relayed via a single Echo Dot speaker, has begun giving them somewhat frightening answers to their benign questions and commands. When they attempted to ask Alexa what time it was, Alexa responded, "Have you ever considered donating your blood? Like all of your blood?" On another occasion, when their Echo Dot had a pulsating light indicating a notification, the user asked Alexa what it was, and Alexa explained the concept of the Illuminati. The user also notes that English is not their first language, and they previously hadn't had problems issuing commands in their native language and receiving answers in the same language, but recently Alexa only answers in English and in a non-standard voice.
Disregarding commands entirely
It goes without saying that the entire point of having a smart assistant like Alexa is to control devices and receive information with nothing but text or voice commands. Whether you're using the obvious commands or some of Alexa's lesser-known ones, they need to actually work for the whole system to function. Previous iterations of Alexa were generally good at receiving commands on the first try and responding in kind. However, it seems that Alexa+'s AI integration has made the assistant less stable, causing it to disregard commands entirely.
In a March 2026 Wired article, writer Reece Rogers outlined his frustrations with Alexa+ and its inability to parse his commands properly. He would attempt to request music by the artist Lucy Dacus, but instead of actually playing any, Alexa would run a YouTube search for "Play a song by Lucy Dacus." When he specifically said he wanted to hear a Lucy Dacus song, Alexa crashed and had to reboot. Stranger still, when he requested a song by Charli XCX, he instead got the completely unrelated "Back to Friends" by Sombr. Returning to r/Alexa, a user repeatedly attempted to issue a command to the assistant, only to have it interrupt them with "I don't know how to help you with that," even though they hadn't finished their command.
How to opt out of Alexa+
If you've been having trouble with Alexa+ and want to return to some semblance of normalcy in your smart home setup, the best course of action may be to opt out of the service entirely and revert your Alexa assistant to its previous configuration.
It's thankfully not that difficult to revert Alexa to its pre-Alexa+ settings. All you have to do is say "Alexa, end Early Access." This will opt you out of the Alexa+ early access build and revert any connected Alexa devices to their previous state. If Alexa's not parsing your vocal commands properly, you can also open the Alexa app on your smartphone and enter "I would like to opt out of Alexa plus" into the input field. Alexa may ask for a confirmation afterward, but just reply "yes," and the revert should go through.
Do note, however, that your ability to opt out may be limited to Alexa+'s early access period. As Reece Rogers' Wired article notes, all Amazon Prime subscribers were automatically opted into the Alexa+ early access when it began. Should Alexa+ ever become the default configuration, this opt-out option may cease to function. In that case, you may want to consider whether there's still a need for Alexa in your home.