4 Of The Weirdest Alexa Habits Users Have Encountered

If you've been having trouble with Alexa+ and want to return to some semblance of normalcy in your smart home setup, the best course of action may be to opt out of the service entirely and revert your Alexa assistant to its previous configuration.

It's thankfully not that difficult to revert Alexa to its pre-Alexa+ settings. All you have to do is say "Alexa, end Early Access." This will opt you out of the Alexa+ early access build and revert any connected Alexa devices to their previous state. If Alexa's not parsing your vocal commands properly, you can also open the Alexa app on your smartphone and enter "I would like to opt out of Alexa plus" into the input field. Alexa may ask for a confirmation afterward, but just reply "yes," and the revert should go through.

Do note, however, that your ability to opt out may be limited to Alexa+'s early access period. As Reece Rogers' Wired article notes, all Amazon Prime subscribers were automatically opted into the Alexa+ early access when it began. Should Alexa+ ever become the default configuration, this opt-out option may cease to function. In that case, you may want to consider whether there's still a need for Alexa in your home.