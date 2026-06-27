This Breakthrough Study Brings Us One Step Closer To The Holy Grail Of 3D Printing

Thanks to how the technology operates, 3D printing requires ingenuity from the planning stages on. With most printer types, extruders work layer by layer from the bottom up which means a layer over open space needs special support . No support means melting, sagging, or breaking parts before the rest of the model can be completed. This is one of several 3D printing rules every DIYer should know, and always prepare for. While useful, the extra support pieces take extra time to remove later, with residue or scars left behind. It also requires extra filament, so a big print can end up wasting a lot of it. But a new breakthrough study from researchers at the University of Twente proposes a unique path-planning strategy for creating support-free horizontal overhangs.

Described as a "wave-propagation-based strategy" or wave overhangs, the method affords prints with "continuous paths that naturally navigate complex geometry through a diffraction-like behavior" allowing them to overcome usual complications and constraints like sagging. They can also be printed at a 90 degree overhang angle with no supports. Usually, angles over 45 degrees need them.

The paper, published in Additive Manufacturing Letters, is available now for anyone interested in reading. Moreover, you can try the method with your own prints. It's already deployable in forks of PrusaSlicer and OrcaSlicer per the co-author – WaveOverhangs is an example.