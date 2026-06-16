Your 3D Printer Can Print Twice As Fast With This Simple Trick

3D printers are great, right up until you wait multiple days to print a decorative prototype, only to realize there's a reason your 3D print has failed after the timer's up. Unfortunately, there's not much you can do to fix a project that was printed incorrectly, but there's a way to make your 3D printer work much faster than it usually does. This simple trick won't let you 3D-print objects in under a second like China's new 3D printing method, but it can make your projects print twice as fast, or even faster. All you need to do is change the infill and its density.

As you may already know, 3D-printed objects aren't complete solids. They're made of the outermost surface that you see — the walls or the perimeter — and the geometrical structure inside — the infill. Changing how your printer approaches these aspects influences how much time a print takes.

There are many different infill types to choose from, all with varying print times. If you haven't touched the infill settings before, you're likely using a Grid or Lines infill with a 15 to 20% density. This is quite fast, but you can switch to Lightning infill for print times that are twice as fast. Lower the infill density to around 10% (and in some cases, even as low as 5%) in order to print even faster, though doing so will reduce the durability of your print.