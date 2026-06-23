Dbrand Made A Portal Companion Cube Case For The Steam Machine Before Valve Started Selling It

Valve has finally announced the release date for the Steam Machine, and while some gamers may balk at the 512GB or 2TB options for $1,049 or $1,349, respectively (and with no controller), the console is still likely poised to be a popular option for those wanting a solid entry into the PC gaming world. Though the release date was just announced on June 22, that hasn't stopped some eager accessory makers from offering preorders for a console that isn't even sold yet, with one company offering a cover that harkens back to one of Valve's most popular game series.

Announced even before Valve officially gave gamers the pricing and release date for its latest hardware release, accessory maker Dbrand released two different options for a Steam Machine cover that's based on the popular video game series "Portal." If you're not familiar, the "Portal" series has users traversing the world in ways that warp the laws of physics, and one important item is a "Companion Cube" that helps players periodically throughout their journey. The accessory ships later this year.

As for the Steam Machine itself, Valve is currently allowing users to join a randomized reservation line in an attempt to get their hands on the latest release. Until June 25 at 1 p.m. ET, users can join the list for a chance to get randomly placed in line to reserve the device, after which users will be placed at the end of the waitlist. Those interested can learn more through Steam's official page.